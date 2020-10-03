Hari’s arrest a big blow to Maoists in Galikonda

He was entrusted with reviving movement after many setbacks

The Visakhapatnam district police has struck a big blow for the CPI (Maoist) in the Galikonda region, with the arrest of Gemmeli Kamesh alias Hari, on Wednesday.

The arrested Maoist was not only involved in over 100 serious offences, including five murders and seven exchanges of fire, but was playing a key role in revival of the Maoist movement in Galikonda area of Visakhapatnam agency.

Being an area committee member (ACM), he was leading the Galikonda dalam in some pockets, under the supervision of Jagan, who is the divisional committee member (DCM).

Apart from being a local, a resident of Kumkumapudi in GK Veedhi mandal, he is the nephew of slain Maoist leader Gemmeli Narayan Rao alias Jambri.

This strategically was working in his favour, especially after the death of Jambri and Azad and the surrender of Boda Anjayya alias Bhaskar alias Naveen in 2019.

Leadership crisis

Galikonda area that comprises mandals such as Chintapalli, GK Veedhi and parts of Koyyuru, has always been a Maoist hotbed, but it suffered a void after the death of Jambri and Azad and surrender of Naveen, within a short span.

Gopal alias Azad was killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the security forces in May 2016 in Marripakala in Koyyuru mandal. Azad was then the DCM and leading the movement. His successor Jambri was also killed in an alleged encounter in February 2017 near Annavaram village under Mampa police limits in Koyyuru. Following this, Naveen was elevated as DCM but he surrendered within a year in 2019.

Close on the heels, about 12 Maoists and militia members surrendered, in a setback for the Maoist movement in Galikonda.

“With the arrest of Hari, we have once again created the void and we will now pursue to see that others also surrender,” said DIG (Visakha range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao.

At present, Jagan is the only surviving senior leader in the area and it is estimated that there are 12 to 15 Maoist cadres, who are supported by about 200 militia members, including a few armed militias.

According to Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, B. Krishna Rao, Galikonda area has always been a stronghold of the Maoist. “The terrain is difficult and the forest is thick, which provides them a good cover. But the series of deaths and surrenders have created a void and Hari was entrusted the job of reviving it,” he said.