Harendhira Prasad takes charge as Collector of Visakhapatnam district

Published - July 03, 2024 06:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
M.N. Harendhira Prasad

M.N. Harendhira Prasad, a 2015-batch IAS officer, took charge as Collector of Visakhapatnam district at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. He was received by Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and heads and staff from various departments.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Harendhira Prasad said that he is happy to be posted as Collector of Visakhapatnam, which he said was a ‘model district’ in Andhra Pradesh. “I will work for the welfare of the people and will ensure that welfare schemes of the government reach all eligible beneficiaries,” he said.

Mr. Harendhira Prasad added that the State government wants to develop Visakhapatnam as a IT hub and a financial capital. Since the State government plans to bring in investments and generate employment, the district administration would make all efforts to create an ecosystem for skill development and investors, he said.

The new Collector said that besides the regular Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), he would be always available for the people and they can approach him in case of any issues, he said.

Before this posting, Mr. Harendhira Prasad served as Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Andhra Pradesh & Ex Officio Joint Secretary to the Government in the General Administration (Elections) Department.

The previous Collector of Visakhapatnam district, A. Mallikarjuna, was transferred last week and directed to report to the GAD for further posting.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

