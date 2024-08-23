Hare Krishna Movement to celebrate Janmashtami at two venues in Visakhapatnam

Hare Krishna Movement, Visakhapatnam, an initiative of ISKCON Bengaluru, will organise Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival at two places in the city – at Gadiraju Palace at MVP Colony on August 25 and 26, and at Hare Krishna Vaikuntam temple premises at Gambheeram – on August 25, 26 and 27.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Friday, Syama Madhava Dasa, member of Hare Krishna Movement, said that Janmashtami was the celebration of the appearance of Lord Krishna as ‘Adipurusha’. He was born as a baby with four hands, holding a conch shell, club, disc and lotus flower, decorated with the mark of Shrivasta, wearing the bejewelled necklace of the Kaustubha stone and dressed in yellow silk.

The major events during the festival include: Hari Nama Japa Yagana in which devotees would chant the Hare Krishna Mantra 108 times; Jhulan Seva would be performed with Lord Krishna in His baby form would be gently rocked in a cradle by devotees; Abhishekam would be performed to the deity at 10 p.m. on August 26 as part of the rituals during the festival and cultural programmes by eminent artistes like K. Saraswathi Vidyardhi and Lahari Kolachela, Dwaram Venkata Krishna Ganesha Thyagaraja troupe, Parupalli Satyanatya Narayana and troupe, Haritha Sisters and Mandapaka Sarada.

Devotees would be allowed for darshan from 10 a.m. Vyasa puja and Nandotsavam would be organised at Gambheeram, Anandapuram, on August 27. These two events would be organised to mark the appearance of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada, founder acharya of Worldwide Hare Krishna Movement. More details can be had from Yaduraja Dasa on the mobile no. 9010611108.