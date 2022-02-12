Hare Krishna Movement to build cultural complex at Gambhiram on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam

It will be a centre for dissemination of Vedic knowledge to all, says Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa

Hare Krishna Movement will build a cultural complex, which will house a temple of Lord Srinivasa and Lord Radha Krishna temple, at Gambhiram village of Anandapuram mandal on the outskirts of the city.

A brochure of the project ‘Vaikuntam’, a cultural and heritage complex, was released by S.V. Adinarayana Rao, Managing Director of Prema Hospitals, in the presence of Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Gayatri Vidya Parishad Secretary P. Somaraju and president of Hare Krishna Movement, Visakhapatnam, Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa, at a programme organised here on Saturday.

“This will not just be another temple in Visakhapatnam, but it will be a centre for dissemination of Vedic knowledge to all,” Mr. Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa said.

Dr. Adinarayana, who was impressed by the charitable and spiritual activities of the Hare Krishna Movement, has donated two acres land for the Vaikuntam project. The project aims at spreading the glories of Lord Srinivasa and Lord Radha Krishna, as taught by Srila Prabhupada all over the world, in a manner that contemporary world could appreciate and derive the benefit of pure love of God.

The project would have a theme park and animation theatre and ‘Nitya Annadanam’ halls, Vedic books study centre, a Goshala and a host of other attractions.