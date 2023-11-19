Hare Krishna Movement organises Go Puja and Govardhan Puja in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Hare Krishna Movement organised Go Puja and Govardhan Puja at Gadiraju Palace Function Hall here on Sunday evening. By lifting Govardhan Hill, Lord Krishna established His supremacy and declared that His devotees will always be protected. This pastime also signifies the importance of cow protection as Lord Krishna performed this festival by offering varieties of food items made from cow milk and ghee as a sacrifice to Govardhan hill.

A replica of Govardhan Hill with 250 kg of cake and 200 varieties of sweets, including ragiladdu, Mysore and pak rose flowers, was prepared. The replica of Govardhan Hill offered to Lord Krishna was distributed as Mahaprasadam to all the devotees. Go puja was also performed. Devotees circumambulate the Govardhan replica four times and it is told in the scriptures that they would accrue same benefit of circumambulating the original Govardhan hill. Also as part of Deepotsava, the venue was lit with multiple traditional lamps. Devotees offered ghee lamp to Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna had lifted the Govardhan Hill 5000 years ago and saved all His devotees from the wrath of King Indra. This hill is still present in the land of Vrindavan, Mathura dist, Uttarapradesh. Govardhan puja is festival which is in commemoration of the day on which Lord Krishna performed this great feat.

The programme was organised, under the guidance of Sri Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa, president Hare Krishna Movement.

