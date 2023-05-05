ADVERTISEMENT

Hare Krishna Movement celebrates Narasimha Jayanthi

May 05, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau,Madhu Gopal B 5994

Hare Krishna Movement, Visakhapatnam, performed a special Homam to propitiate Lord Narasimha Swami for the welfare of the citizens of Visakhapatnam, on the occasion of Sri Narasimha Jayanthi at Sri Panduranga Swami temple in association with the Pandurangapuram Welfare Association, here, on Thursday evening.

Around 400 devotees participated in this Homam. The devotees prayed to the deity to invoke His protection from unwanted influences, both external and internal. Melodious keertans were sung and prasadam was distributed to the devotees. A special narasimhakavacha was distributed to seva kartas. It is said in the sastras that those who wear this kavacha and chant these mantras would be protected from all evils, according to Yadhuraja Dasa of Hare Krishna Movement.

