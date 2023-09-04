‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ team hoists the national flag on the highest peak in Andhra Pradesh

September 04, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The national flag fluttered atop Arma Konda, the highest peak in Andhra Pradesh, as the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’, national team comprising Mt. Everest climbers, hoisted it on mountain, located in Hukumpeta in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Monday.

On the morning of September 4, the team arrived in Araku and subsequently reached Hukumpeta, where they joined the local students and youths, who were enthusiastic on climbing the highest peak in Andhra Pradesh.

The team reached Arma Konda at 3 p.m. and hoisted the national flag. Later, the team was felicitated at the Government Junior College at Hukumpeta. Kottagulli Simhachalam Naidu, Principal of the College, and Ch. Rama Devi, Principal of Government College, Paderu, were present.

The Har Shikhar Tiranga Mission is a groundbreaking expedition with the aim of hoisting the Indian national flag, Tiranga, on the highest peak of every State in India. This endeavour holds immense significance as part of the nationwide celebration of the 75th year of India’s independence, known as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This mission gains further prominence as it aligns with India’s G20 presidentship.

Spearheaded by Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, the Director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), a dedicated team of 15 members, consisting of both Army personnel and civilians, has been assembled. Notably, each team member possesses more than two distinct skills, making them exceptionally versatile and well-equipped to successfully execute this challenging mission. The mission’s core objectives include promoting national unity, showcasing India’s diversity, instilling patriotism, encouraging adventure and exploration, and raising local awareness.

Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal had scaled Mount Everest on three separate occasions, and is the recipient of “Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award” in 2013, equivalent to Arjuna Award.

Anand Kumar Sadhanapally, an accomplished mountaineer, and Krishna Prasad, an advocate and mountaineer, were also part of the team.