‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrated with patriotic fervour in Visakhapatnam

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Sri Sathya Sai Mandir, at Ukkunagaram, on Sunday. Ms. Nupur Bhatt, president of Visteel Mahila Samiti, hoisted the national flag as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations under the aegis of Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti, Ukkunagaram.

Later, Balvikas children presented a march past and took part in various cultural programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Nupur Bhatt said that everyone should protect the motherland with patriotism and protect the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India. She advised the children to respect elders and lead a life filled with human values. She urged them to emerge as responsible future citizens of mother India.

Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti Convenor G. Ramakrishna, Women Section Members, Youth and other functionaries participated.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ at NTPC Simhadri was launched under the leadership of G.C.Choukse - GGM – as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,

NTPC Simhadri also distributed the national flags to contract workers and the CISF personnel took out bike rallies to mark the occasion.

Flex banners and selfie points were made available at prominent locations of NTPC Deepanjalinagar township to motivate employees and residents.