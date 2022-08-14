‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrated with patriotic fervour in Visakhapatnam

Balvikas children present a march past

Special Correspondent Visakhapatnam
August 14, 2022 21:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Sri Sathya Sai Mandir, at Ukkunagaram, on Sunday. Ms. Nupur Bhatt, president of Visteel Mahila Samiti, hoisted the national flag as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations under the aegis of Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti, Ukkunagaram.

Later, Balvikas children presented a march past and took part in various cultural programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Nupur Bhatt said that everyone should protect the motherland with patriotism and protect the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India. She advised the children to respect elders and lead a life filled with human values. She urged them to emerge as responsible future citizens of mother India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti Convenor G. Ramakrishna, Women Section Members, Youth and other functionaries participated.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ at NTPC Simhadri was launched under the leadership of G.C.Choukse - GGM – as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

NTPC Simhadri also distributed the national flags to contract workers and the CISF personnel took out bike rallies to mark the occasion.

Flex banners and selfie points were made available at prominent locations of NTPC Deepanjalinagar township to motivate employees and residents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app