Hanmanthu Purushotham appointed as founder Director of Global Medtech University coming up in Visakhapatnam

Hanumanthu Purushotham, an eminent scientist and former CMD of National Research Development Corporation Corporation (NRDC) and the DPIIT-IPR chair professor at Andhra University (AU) has been appointed as the founder Director of the Global MedTech University being established by Andhra Medical Technology Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Purushotham has 40 years of experience in research, education, innovation, entrepreneurship, incubation, startups promotion, consultancy and industry academia collaborations. He hails from Bendi village of Vajrapukothur mandal in Srikakalam district.

He was relieved from his duties as DPIIT-IPR chair professor at Andhra University on Friday (September 6, 2024). Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Sashi Bhushana Rao and Registrar Dhananjaya Rao congratulated Prof. Purushotham and appreciated the contributions he made for the development of the university. They said Prof. Purushotham made an indelible mark in creating the IPR culture in the Andhra University.

Prof. Dhananjaya Rao, AU Registrar, was appointed as in charge DPIIT-IPR Chair and Y. Rambabu, the Research Officer, was made in charge of Centre for IPR to look after day to day technical and administrative responsibilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.