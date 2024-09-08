GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hanmanthu Purushotham appointed as founder Director of Global Medtech University coming up in Visakhapatnam

Prof. Purushotham has 40 years of experience in research, education, innovation, entrepreneurship, incubation, startups promotion, consultancy and industry academia collaborations

Published - September 08, 2024 03:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

Hanumanthu Purushotham, an eminent scientist and former CMD of National Research Development Corporation Corporation (NRDC) and the DPIIT-IPR chair professor at Andhra University (AU) has been appointed as the founder Director of the Global MedTech University being established by Andhra Medical Technology Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam.

Prof. Purushotham has 40 years of experience in research, education, innovation, entrepreneurship, incubation, startups promotion, consultancy and industry academia collaborations. He hails from Bendi village of Vajrapukothur mandal in Srikakalam district.

He was relieved from his duties as DPIIT-IPR chair professor at Andhra University on Friday (September 6, 2024). Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Sashi Bhushana Rao and Registrar Dhananjaya Rao congratulated Prof. Purushotham and appreciated the contributions he made for the development of the university. They said Prof. Purushotham made an indelible mark in creating the IPR culture in the Andhra University.

Prof. Dhananjaya Rao, AU Registrar, was appointed as in charge DPIIT-IPR Chair and Y. Rambabu, the Research Officer, was made in charge of Centre for IPR to look after day to day technical and administrative responsibilities.

