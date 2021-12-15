Handloom, handicraft fair, the new attraction in city from December 15

The 65-day exhibition to showcase products from 23 States

Replicas of iconic structures from around the globe, and robotic birds and animals amid natural settings and a huge ‘chimp beating the drum’ are set to enthrall visitors to the Handloom Handicraft Fun Fair Exhibition, at the AU Engineering College Ground, near Maddilapalem, here, from Wednesday.

The big shoppers can also have their pick from over 200 stalls, showcasing handlooms and handicrafts from all over the country. The 200-foot main entry gate has been designed to reflect the Smart City of Visakhapatnam. Visitors can actually walk on the tastefully designed, iconic London Bridge and also go into the Disney World. The tallest building in the world the ‘Burj Khalifa’ of Dubai, the ‘Twin Towers’ of Malaysia, the ‘Disney World’ and the globe of ‘Universal Studios’ can all be seen at one place at the expo.

70 artistes

“Over 70 artistes are working for the past one-and-a-half months on erection of the sets here. Art director Shekar from Tamil Nadu, who had designed the sets for films, including the blockbuster hit Telugu film ‘Bahubali’, is the set director. The erection of the sets will be completed by evening,” Raja Reddy, exhibition organiser, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“We utilised the trees and bushes, growing towards the rear side of the exhibition ground, to create the natural ambience for our ‘birds and animals’ and to depict a primitive tribal family living in the woods. It will take at least three hours for a visitor to leisurely go through the exhibits on display,” he says.

The handloom and handicrafts exhibition showcases products from 23 States, including Kashmir, A.P., Telangana and Maharashtra, products made by DWACRA members, organic products and ceramic flower pots and crockery from Uttar Pradesh.

While the entry fee is ₹60, there is no parking charge for vehicles. The expo will be on from 12 noon to 10 p.m. for the next 65 days. Visitors have to invariably wear a mask, failing which, they will not be allowed. Santiser is provided at the venue.