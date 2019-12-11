Handicraft, textile expo in Vizag from tomorrow

‘Aakruthi Vastra’, the annual exhibition of the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) will be organised at Hotel Green Park on December 13 and 14. The CCAP is an NGO that works for the promotion and development of traditional handloom cloth and handicrafts.

A range of designs from across the country have been curated for the exhibition. Designers and weavers will display their work at 52 stalls in the exhibition.

From designer saris, western wear, fusion wear, home decor, handbags from up-cycled materials, corporate gifts, footwear and dress materials will be on display. Reversible saris, refashioning of old heirloom saris, black stone kitchen utensils, baskets from Manipur and footwear with changeable straps, among others, are going to be specialities, a statement issued by the organisers said here on Wednesday.

The works of local artisans and weavers including Udayagiri cutlery and Eswaradu’s Kalamkari will also be available.

Free workshops

Several workshops have also been planned for the visitors. A sari-draping session would be held on December 13 and working with the box-charkha the next day. A workshops on ‘Conversion of waste to wealth’ would be organised by the Jaggusays from Bengaluru on both the days at 4.30 p.m. The workshops and entry to the exhibition are free of cost.