Hand over guns, DSP appeals to tribals

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 October 2020 01:08 IST

Paderu Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Rajkamal said that possession of ammunition and guns and going for hunting are strictly prohibited as per law. In a video message on Saturday, he appealed to the tribals to hand over their countrymade guns if they have any. He made this request after the incident in which 24-year old youth from Dumbriguda mandal died after he was allegedly accidentally shot dead by one of his friends while hunting.

The DSP also said that this is not for the first time such incidents were reported in the Agency. He warned that if people having guns do not deposit with the police, the police would take strict action.

