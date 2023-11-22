ADVERTISEMENT

Half-Yearly Command Staff Meeting held at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam

November 22, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Half-Yearly Command Staff Meeting (HYCSM) for Eastern Naval Command was held here on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC at Visakhapatnam. It covered various essential aspects, including security, safety, morale and works of the ENC.

The meeting had the participation of all Flag Officers including outstation organisations and senior dignitaries of the Command. Areas of concern and issues affecting the naval fraternity were brainstormed and culminated towards achieving logical conclusions.

Additionally, recognising outstanding achievements, the C-in-C presented several annual trophies, such as the ‘Poorvi Nausena Kaman Rajbhasha Trophy’, ‘C-in-C Wheel & Vizag Station Sports Trophies’, and ‘Best Environment-Friendly Unit Trophies’ for the year 2022–23 under various categories.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, units excelling in Safety Compliance, Quick Reaction Team (QRT) proficiency, Innovation and Meteorological works were also acknowledged and awarded by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US