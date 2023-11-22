Half-Yearly Command Staff Meeting held at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam

November 22, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Half-Yearly Command Staff Meeting (HYCSM) for Eastern Naval Command was held here on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC at Visakhapatnam. It covered various essential aspects, including security, safety, morale and works of the ENC.

The meeting had the participation of all Flag Officers including outstation organisations and senior dignitaries of the Command. Areas of concern and issues affecting the naval fraternity were brainstormed and culminated towards achieving logical conclusions.

Additionally, recognising outstanding achievements, the C-in-C presented several annual trophies, such as the ‘Poorvi Nausena Kaman Rajbhasha Trophy’, ‘C-in-C Wheel & Vizag Station Sports Trophies’, and ‘Best Environment-Friendly Unit Trophies’ for the year 2022–23 under various categories.

Further, units excelling in Safety Compliance, Quick Reaction Team (QRT) proficiency, Innovation and Meteorological works were also acknowledged and awarded by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff.

