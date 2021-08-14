Half-naked tribals from six villages stage protest

‘We lack roads, power supply and proper health care’

Seeking basic amenities, around 35 tribals from six bordering villages of Ravikamatham, Koyyuru and G.Madugula mandals, who were half-naked, staged a protest near the GVMC Gandhi Statue here on Saturday. They alleged that even after 74 years of Independence, their villages lack roads, power supply, proper health care and other basic amenities.

Tribals from Neredubanda, Pasuvulabanda, Zeelugulova from Ravikamatham mandal and a few other villages in G Madugula and Koyyuru mandals, took part in the protest covering themselves with leaves. They alleged that more than 200 families from these six villages are living in dark due to lack of power supply. For them everyday is nightmare as there is a threat of snakes entering the localities in dark. Earlier, the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) used to supply kerosene, but now they have also stopped providing the fuel, said CPI(M) leader Govinda Rao.

A number of children from Neredubanda, Pasuvulabanda and Zeelugulova do not even have birth certificates, due to which they are not being given Aadhaar cards. The protestors also said that there were no anganwadi centres for the children. They also alleged that the villages do not even have road connectivity to the mandal headquarters. They complained that in the absence of roads, they are forced to carry pregnant women or the sick in ‘dolis’ to the nearest road point

MLC Raghu Varma, who also took part in protest, said that it was unfortunate that still many villages in the Agency do not have basic amenities. He said that he would raise the issue in the Legislative Council.