September 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy inaugurated the Hackathon-2023, organised at YVS Murthy Auditorium on the university campus here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy emphasised the importance of participation in hackathons as they are useful for people at the student level to seek knowledge on topics that the world needs.

Students should understand and learn coding in software programming, he said.