H. Purushotham from Andhra University nominated as member of IOCL Startup Scheme Fund Committee

November 19, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Hanumanthu Purushotham from Andhra University

Hanumanthu Purushotham from Andhra University | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Hanumanthu Purushotham, the DPIIT-IPR Chair and the Principal Investigator of the Technology Business Incubation Centre, has been nominated as one of the members of the Indian Oil Startup Scheme-Green Resolve-Amrit Kaal Adhyay, according to a press release.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has been inviting proposals from startups across the country for funding new and transformative ideas for the last four years and committed about ₹120 crore, so far, to convert disruptive ideas into proof of concepts by startups.

Prof. Purushotham is a member of the Evaluation Committee in all four rounds of calls for the last four years. In all, 36 innovative startups have been funded in the first three rounds, and they are in various stages of the startup lifecycle. The committee will evaluate the screened startup proposals and recommend to IOCL, the suitable project proposals for funding in the form of grant up to ₹3 crore per project idea.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy handed over the orders of nomination to Prof. Purushotham as IOCL Startup Scheme Fund Committee member.

Registrar James Stephan and other faculty members congratulated Prof. Purushotham on his nomination.

