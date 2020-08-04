Gyms set to reopen after 4 months

Harish Gilai

Owners in a dilemma with the sharp spike in cases in city

With the Central government giving its nod, the gym owners are preparing to reopen their units after more than four months on Wednesday. Being stuck in financial crisis, this was the moment gymnasium owners from the city have been eagerly waiting for. But there are in a dilemma on reopening gyms as there is a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, especially from the urban areas since the last two weeks in the district.

More than 11,000 cases were reported in the last two weeks in the district. In the last three days, the district reported more than 3,000 cases. At this juncture, gym owners are reopening their centres with some fear as well as hope. The owners have to start a trial session to see how can things workout in the new normal. Gym owners were seen spraying disinfectants on the equipment on Tuesday. Permission is not given to gymnasiums in containment zones to reopen.

“Initially we are in a dilemma whether to reopen or not. But instead of doing nothing, we decided to open the centres by taking all the precautions. We have also informed the members to carry their own sanitisers and ensure hygiene in the premises,” said Kilani Ganesh, member of Visakha Gym Owners Welfare Association and owner of Vayuputra Health Club, Rama Talkies Road. Gym owners have started purchasing disinfectant sprays, sanitisers and room cleaners as part of safety measures. They are also worried whether people would come to gyms or not and whether they would earn money.

“I learnt that restaurants which were opened now are not doing good business. We are wondering whether people will visit gyms when there is a surge in cases. Some members have been asking for extension of the four-month membership. Since the last couple of months, we have not paid gym rents. We have to incur expenditure on paying rents, sanitisation expenses and other charges,” said Sailesh Bolisetty, of Anytime Fitness Gym, at Asilmetta Junction.