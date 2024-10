A team of the Visakhapatnam District Gymnastics will be participating at the State Gymnastics Championship to be held in Guntur on October 17 to 19.

A total of 25 girls and 21 boys will take part in the event. The team is being led by gymnastics coach SK Munowver. District Sports Development Officer June Gallyot met the team and wished them well.

The team will be leaving for Guntur on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.