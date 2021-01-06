GVSSCL holds meets on development of 44 municipal schools

Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSSCL) are conducting stakeholder consultations in 44 municipal schools which were shortlisted to develop as smart campuses as part of Cities Investment to Innovate Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) programme.
The programme, supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) and European Union (EU), is conceptualised to assist Indian cities to implement urban infrastructure projects that are integrated, innovation driven and sustainable. As part of the programme, the schools will be developed with a budget of ₹65 crore.
According to the officials, expert team from National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), Prasanna Desai (global mentor) and Swathi (domestic expert) participated in various programmes with GVSCCL over the last five days. Additional Commissioner, V. Sanyasi Rao, Superintending Engineer, Smart City Works, M. Vinay Kumar and officials from the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and others were present. GVMC officials said that conceptual designs are being modified and are finalised as per the inputs and feedback from these consultations.
