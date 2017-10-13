GVP convocation tomorrow

The sixth convocation of Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and PG Courses (autonomous) will be held on its Rushikonda campus on Saturday.

All the undergraduate and post-graduate students, who passed out in April-May 2016, will be presented degree certificates.

As many as 621 undergraduate students and 244 PG graduates will receive them. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman S. Vijaya Raju is expected to take part in the convocation. GVP Educational Institutions president A.S.N. Prasad will preside over the function.

Controller of Examinations, GVP College for Degree and PG Courses, N.V. Ramana Murthy, principal S.K.V. Suryanarayana Raju and vice-principal B. Madhukar said at a press conference on Thursday that the college re-launched the Bachelor of Computer Applications course from this academic year.

The institution was planning to introduce a diploma course in journalism, they said.

Eight meritorious students in different disciplines will receive gold medals. The convocation can be watched live from 3 p.m. by logging in www.digimemories.in.gvp.html.