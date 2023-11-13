HamberMenu
GVP college organises seminar on VUCA Environment in Visakhapatnam

November 13, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree & PG Courses at Rushikonda here organised a seminar on Navigating the Future: Managerial Challenges in VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity & ambiguity) Environment, here.

The two-day event began on Monday in association with ISTD Visakhapatnam Chapter. A total of 88 participants, including 25 corporate delegates, registered for the seminar to present a paper on various themes like HRM, Marketing and Finance apart from the environment.

The seminar convener S. Rajani, who is also Principal of the College, said that RINL-VSP CMD Atul Bhatt threw insights on how a Navratna public sector Vizag Steel facing challenges in the VUCA Environment.

GVP president P.S. Rao, and ISTD national vice-president N. Sambasiva Rao were present among others.

