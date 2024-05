May 01, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

G.V.N. Prasad assumed charge as Director (Commercial) of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) — the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here on Wednesday.

Prior to this post, Mr. Prasad, who joined the organisation in 1987, worked in several capacities, including General Manager (Marketing), Branch Manager (Marketing) and Regional Manager (Marketing) for Eastern and Western region.

