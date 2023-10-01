GVMC’s ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign at RK and Rushikonda beaches evokes good response in Visakhapatnam 

October 01, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated October 02, 2023 12:06 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ sramadan (cleanliness campaign) programme taken up as part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at RK Beach and Rushikonda beach evoked good response here on Sunday.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, a large number of people from various areas, officials, staff from municipal corporation, district administration, members of NGOs, students from several schools attended the programme and picked up the wastes at R.K Beach.

Miss South India 2022, Charishma Krishna, also participated in the programme.

The participants picked up wastes along the shore from Kali Matha Temple area towards Park Hotel Junction.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that cleanliness should be a part of day to day activity of every person in the city. He said that the major motto of the Central government’s initiative of ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ is to highlight the importance of cleanliness in life. He also said that cleanliness activities were being conducted in every secretariat limits in the city on Sunday. He also reminded the responsibility of every citizen to ensure cleanliness of beaches in the city.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that such programmes promote the importance of cleanliness among the children and youth. He also said that on October 2, the GVMC would release seed balls on various hills with the help of naval officials, as part of ‘Eco-Vizag’ programme.

GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao administered the cleanliness pledge to the citizens.

Officials from the Indian Coast Guard conducted a beach cleanup campaign at Sagar Nagar Beach here on Sunday, as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ , which is being observed from September 15 to October 2, at Sagar Nagar beach. Around 200 personnel from ICG, 350 participants from various organisations and children from various schools joined hands and took part in the drive to make it a success. As per the officials, around 2,500 kg of garbage and debris were collected and disposed through the GVMC.

