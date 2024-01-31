GVMC’s response to PIL in High Court over marine pollution in Vizag condemned

January 31, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The petitioners of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in AP High Court alleging that marine pollution was caused due to the release of untreated wastewater into the sea near Visakhapatnam city, have not accepted the response of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in a special committee’s report submitted to the Court as part of the hearing of their case on Wednesday (January 31).

The PIL was filed by Rajendra Singh, who is hailed as the Waterman of India, and environmentalist Bolishetty Satyanarayana. The case came up for hearing on Wednesday (January 31) before a bench of Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Raghunandan Rao.

“During Wednesday’s hearing, the petitioners stated in the court that the report submitted by the committee, which was formed as per the Court order, was flawed and that it was done without giving any thought to solving the problem or understanding the seriousness of the problem,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Mr. Satyanarayana added that an additional affidavit was filed by the Advocate General on behalf of the AP government, seeking two weeks’ time. Hence, the court adjourned the case to February 14, he added.