GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC’s response to PIL in High Court over marine pollution in Vizag condemned

Rajendra Singh, who is hailed as the Waterman of India, and environmentalist Bolishetty Satyanarayana file the PIL; case adjourned top Feb. 14

January 31, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The petitioners of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in AP High Court alleging that marine pollution was caused due to the release of untreated wastewater into the sea near Visakhapatnam city, have not accepted the response of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in a special committee’s report submitted to the Court as part of the hearing of their case on Wednesday (January 31).

The PIL was filed by Rajendra Singh, who is hailed as the Waterman of India, and environmentalist Bolishetty Satyanarayana. The case came up for hearing on Wednesday (January 31) before a bench of Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Raghunandan Rao.

“During Wednesday’s hearing, the petitioners stated in the court that the report submitted by the committee, which was formed as per the Court order, was flawed and that it was done without giving any thought to solving the problem or understanding the seriousness of the problem,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Mr. Satyanarayana added that an additional affidavit was filed by the Advocate General on behalf of the AP government, seeking two weeks’ time. Hence, the court adjourned the case to February 14, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / environmental pollution / water pollution / waste management and pollution control

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.