GVMC’s Indoor Sports Arena awaits inauguration in Visakhapatnam

December 21, 2022 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Works for the Indoor Sports Arena complex being constructed by the Greater Visakhaptnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), as part of the smart city project at MVP Colony, have been completed and awaits inauguration. Various sports and games can be organised for the local budding sportspersons in the complex, which was constructed at a cost of over ₹20 crore.

The ground floor of the sports complex houses one basketball court, six badminton courts and one volleyball court. The engineers have provided synthetic flooring for all the courts. The authorities have provided retractable seating at the main hall, to ensure multi-use of the floor. The ground floor also houses administration room, a storeroom and medical room.

On the first floor, the building facilities separate dormitory facility for boys and girls, apart from a TV lounge and a boardroom, where chess, table tennis and billiards can be organised, according to the engineers. Toilets and change rooms were constructed on both the floors. Two swimming pools of 1.5 m depth for adults were constructed for swimming events. This apart, a children play arena and an open gymnasium were also set up. Keeping in view of parking issues, cellar parking was provided for the sports complex. Solar panels were also set up on the roof of the building to meet the energy demands of the complex, making it a partially green building.

Initiated during the year 2019, the Indoor Sports Arena was constructed over 1.3 acres of land belonging to Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

There were speculations that the complex would be inaugurated during Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4, However, the GVMC authorities have ruled it out.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that as of now, there is no schedule of sports arena inaugural. But the sports complex will be thrown open to the public at the earliest.