GVMC’s first council meet on April 9

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 March 2021 00:44 IST

The new council members of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will take part in their first council meet scheduled to be held on April 9 here.

According to the norms, the first meet of the council should be held within one month after the corporators assume the office. The YSR Congress Party has clinched the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections on March 14. On March 18, the newly elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the corporators had taken oath.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday, a decision was taken to conduct the first council meet on April 9, for which the GVMC officials are going ahead to make the arrangements.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor attended a meet with all the department heads of the GVMC, at the GVMC office here on Tuesday. The GVMC officials briefed them about various programmes being taken up in the city. The Mayor enquired about COVID-19 safety precautions being taken up by the corporation and also about the measures initiated to solve drinking water issues during summer. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana took part in the programme.