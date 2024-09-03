GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GVMC’s council meeting to be conducted on September 10 with 28-point agenda

With the change of government in the State, the NDA members, with the support of the CPI and the CPI(M), are expected to flex their muscles

Published - September 03, 2024 08:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation office

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation office | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will conduct the next council meeting on September 10. This will be the first GVMC council meeting after formation of the new government. The corporation has prepared a 28-point agenda for the meeting.

Among the proposals, most of them were regarding the works which were pre-approved by the Mayor. They include increase in salaries of employees, extension of contract of the employees in various departments and, Public Health, Mechanical and Engineering works. Some of them related to engineering works in Madhurawada, Seethammadhara and a few other areas. The GVMC authorities are also likely to prepare a supplementary agenda, which is likely to be out in the next few days.

Question hour

Corporators from all the parties are likely to demand question hour even before the discussion on proposals as a number of issues and complaints have been pending since the last seven to eight months. The previous council meeting was held during December 2023. This year, a budget meeting was organised during January. Since then due to the election mode code of conduct and the elections, the council meeting was not organised.

Members from the NDA, with the support of the CPI and the CPI(M), are likely to show their strength in the council meeting.

After the 2021 municipal elections, the YSRCP had 58 seats, while TDP and JSP have won 30 and three respectively, while CPI, CPI(M) and BJP have won one seat each and four seats were won by the Independents. Gradually after some party-hoppings, the YSRCP had 60 seats, while the TDP had 29 seats, and JSP has five seats. CPI, CPI(M) and BJP have one seat each. One seat is now vacant as Mr. Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav who won as a corporator from Ward no. 30 was appointed as MLC.

During July, seven corporators have joined the TDP, while five corporators joined the JSP. As per the latest equations, the YSRCP had 48 seats, while the NDA (TDP, BJP, JSP) holds 47 seats, while CPI and CPI(M) have one seat each. As per some of the corporators from the NDA, a few more YSRCP corporators are likely to extend their support to the NDA during the meeting. This is likely to impact the approval proposals.

Standing Committee meeting on September 4

Meanwhile, a standing committee meeting is scheduled to be held on September 4. This is the first standing committee meeting after formation of the new government. All the newly- elected standing committee members, all from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will be taking part in the meeting. The GVMC has prepared about 210 proposals for the standing committee meeting. Most of them were related to Public Health and Mechanical works.

