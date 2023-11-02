GVMC to take up seed balling on seven hills in Vizag

November 02, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will start the second phase of seed balling with the support of the Eastern Naval Command and the seeds will be flown and dispersed by INS Dega’s helicopters on November 3 in the city, Commissioner Saikanth Varma said.

Mr. Varma said in an official release on Wednesday that the programme will be held on seven selected hills of the city. The corporation has already seeded 1.50 lakh seed balls on October 2 and the remaining 50,000 seed balls in the second phase. The identified hills are Pavurala konda, Kapuluppada konda, Simhachalam konda, Porlupalem konda, Vedurla Naravakonda and Yarada konda, he said.