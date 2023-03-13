ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC to showcase its projects to G-20 meet delegates in Visakhapatnam

March 13, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Beautification works are going on at a rapid pace, says Municipal Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be showcasing some of its major projects to the delegates who will be coming to Visakhapatnam during the G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled on March 28 and 29. Among the projects include floating solar power project, Waste-to-Energy recycling plant at Kapuluppada, 24/7 drinking water project and Command and Control Operations Centre.

On Monday, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu visited the floating solar power project at Mudasarlova, Jindal’s Waste-to-Energy recycling plant at Kapuluppada and asked the officials to ensure the surroundings are clean. He has instructed them to arrange toilets and maintain greenery at the recycling plant. He said that beautification works for the G-20 working group committee meeting are going at a rapid pace and 80% works were already completed. The remaining works will be completed in the next few days, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US