GVMC to showcase its projects to G-20 meet delegates in Visakhapatnam

March 13, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be showcasing some of its major projects to the delegates who will be coming to Visakhapatnam during the G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled on March 28 and 29. Among the projects include floating solar power project, Waste-to-Energy recycling plant at Kapuluppada, 24/7 drinking water project and Command and Control Operations Centre.

On Monday, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu visited the floating solar power project at Mudasarlova, Jindal’s Waste-to-Energy recycling plant at Kapuluppada and asked the officials to ensure the surroundings are clean. He has instructed them to arrange toilets and maintain greenery at the recycling plant. He said that beautification works for the G-20 working group committee meeting are going at a rapid pace and 80% works were already completed. The remaining works will be completed in the next few days, he added.