GVMC to set up special control room as part of ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign

Published - June 25, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The control room with No. 0891-2869109 will work round the clock, says GVMC Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is setting up a special control room as part of ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign 2024, at the City Operations Centre (COC) here on Tuesday.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma conducted a meeting to discuss about the action plan for the two-month ‘Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2024’ (July 1 to August 31), along with Additional Commissioner (Development) K.S. Viswanathan here on Tuesday.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the control room with No. 0891-2869109 will work round the clock. He said that in case of water pollution, overflowing/chocking of drainages, rise of malaria, dengue, diarrhoea, people can contact the control room. He said that ANMs under every Ward Secretariat must visit every house and create awarness among people on precautions to be taken to prevent diarrhoeal outbreak.

He also asked Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar to submit the daily status of seasonal diseases.

.Additional Commissioners Y. Srinivasa Rao and S.S. Varma, and others were present.

