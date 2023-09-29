ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC to release seed balls on seven hills in Visakhapatnam on October 2

September 29, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has sought the support of the naval officers to release seed balls to increase greenery in Visakhapatnam. He met Commando Deepak Singh and Captain Rajkumar at INS Dega here on Friday.

During the meeting, Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation would release seed balls from a helicopter on several hills in the city.

“On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, the GVMC with the help of naval officers will release seed balls on seven hills. This includes two places on Bheemunipatnam Pavuralakonda, Kapuluppada Hill, Simhachalam Hill, Porlupalem Hill, Vedurla Narva Hill, Yarada Hill,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US