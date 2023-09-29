GVMC to release seed balls on seven hills in Visakhapatnam on October 2

September 29, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has sought the support of the naval officers to release seed balls to increase greenery in Visakhapatnam. He met Commando Deepak Singh and Captain Rajkumar at INS Dega here on Friday.

During the meeting, Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation would release seed balls from a helicopter on several hills in the city.

“On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, the GVMC with the help of naval officers will release seed balls on seven hills. This includes two places on Bheemunipatnam Pavuralakonda, Kapuluppada Hill, Simhachalam Hill, Porlupalem Hill, Vedurla Narva Hill, Yarada Hill,” he said.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.