GVMC to receive 650 garbage collection vehicles under CLAP

Each Sachivalayam will receive one, says Commissioner

As part of Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be receiving around 650 garbage collection vehicles from the State government.

Addressing the media here on Monday, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that there are about 578 Sachivalayams in the GVMC limits and each Sachivalayam will receive a garbage collection vehicle. Admitting that there were several issues in garbage collection process due to lack of adequate number of vehicles, she said that there were only one-third of vehicles against what was required till now. The new vehicles will resolve the issue, she said. Around 2.5 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) families who are unable to have dustbins in the corporation limits will receive three types of dustbins for dry, wet and hazardous wastes, she said.

Explaining the important components of CLAP, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that it would include door-to-door garbage collection, segregation of waste, home compositing methods, shifting and later processing the household wastes. With CLAP, sanitation activities will be taken up in a structured manner, she added.

Eco-friendly Ganesh puja

The GVMC Commissioner appealed to the citizens not to use Ganesh idols which were made of Plaster of Paris or synthetic chemicals.

She said that the GVMC will organise drives to create awareness on how to celebrate Ganesh puja in an eco-friendly manner.

The drives will be organised in association with NGOs, Pollution Control Board (PCB), corporators and a few others, she said.

Speaking on the use of plastic bags, she said that till now PCB used to allow usage of bags above 50 microns. But in a few weeks from now, only bags above 75 microns will be allowed.

Ms. Srijana said that with the increase in microns, cost of plastic will increase. The main aim of these revised guidelines is to leave plastic and shift to alternative products.

“Once we receive formal guidelines, we will prepare an action plan. We will summon manufacturers and wholesale dealers and ask them to shift to alternative methods like paper or cloth bags,” she said.

Seasonal diseases

Responding to a question on seasonal diseases, Ms. Srijana said that the GVMC has reported less cases compared to year 2019. She said that the GVMC has reported only 164 dengue cases, 16 malaria cases and seven chikungunya cases so far in this year, as against 827 dengue, 89 malaria and 27 chikungunya cases in 2019. Steps are being taken to control the mosquito-borne diseases, she said.