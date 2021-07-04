GVMC to prepare ward-wisedevelopment plans to provide all basic amenities

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 July 2021 01:12 IST

On a pilot basis a plan has been formulated for Ward No. 11 in Zone II

Formulating ward-wise development plans to provide all basic amenities in the corporation has picked up pace. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has developed a detailed development plan for Ward No. 11 in Zone II as a model on a pilot basis.

Officials from various wings of the corporation have studied the needs of people in Ward No. 11 in Arilova area and have come up with a comprehensive action plan to provide all basic facilities for the citizens with a budget of ₹4.64 crore.

According to the ward development plan, the officials have proposed to build roads to an extent of about 2.28 km with an estimated budget of ₹214.50 lakh and drains to an extent of about 3.39 km with an estimated budget of ₹94 lakh. Similarly, a park will be developed with an estimated budget of ₹15 lakh and a YSR Urban Clinic will be developed with a proposed budget of ₹80 lakh. Anganwadi and community hall will also be developed with a proposed budget of ₹60 lakh. The GVMC has also proposed to build an MPP school under Nadu-Nedu project. The ward development plan was submitted to GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana.

According to the GVMC Commissioner, the plan should include roads, drains, parks, community halls and other basic amenities for the citizens.

However, the GVMC will not include any works related to underground drainage (UGD) due to their high cost. Following instructions from the Municipal Commissioner, the Engineering Department as well as a few other wings are preparing plans for the development of the wards and intend to submit them within a week. The plans will be also discussed with the corporators.

Explaining about the further process, Ms. Srijana said that the GVMC will prioritise over next three to four years and try to attend to all requirements based on plans. She said that as per the preliminary estimation of the corporation, for complete development of wards it would cost around ₹600 to ₹700 crore over the next three to four years. It would cost at least ₹150 crore per year, she said.