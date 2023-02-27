ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC to plant 200 coconut trees at Sagar Nagar beach in Visakhapatnam

February 27, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will planting around 200 coconut trees at Sagar Nagar Beach on the same lines that we see at RK Beach. This is being done as part of the undergoing beautification of the city in the view of G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled to be held next month here.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu has kickstarted the plantation programme at the beach premises in the presence of Mr. Raja Babu of Sunray resorts, who are providing the trees as part of their CSR activity.

He said that as per the resort authorities, the soil at the beach is well suitable for the trees. The 200 trees are going to be planted in a week’s time, he added.

“Sagar Nagar beach is being developed with basic amenities. Once the beach is ready, it would be a major attraction in this region. Development of such beaches will also reduce pressure on R.K Beach. Rushikonda and Bheemunipatnam,” he said.

He also added that city beautification is on progress in the view of G-20 working group committee meeting. The civic body will put efforts to showcase Visakhapatnam as good tourist destination, he said.

Additional Commissioners V. Sanyasi Rao and Y. Srinivasa Rao, Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju and others were present.

