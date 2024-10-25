GVMC to organise sound and laser show at ‘Victory at Sea’ every Sunday starting October 27 in Visakhapatnam

A sound and laser show will be organised at ‘Victory at Sea’ on every Sunday beginning this October 27, on the Beach Road, by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The show will began at 7 p.m. and it is open for all the visitors. This is expected to be an additional attraction on the scenic Beach Road.

GVMC Chief Engineer Sivaprasad Raju, in a release on Friday, said that the show will be projected on the Victory at Sea’ stupa and will vividly depict the 1971 India Pakistan war, role of Visakhapatnam during the war and the sacrifices of the soldiers. Already trial run for the laser show was organised during September, he said.