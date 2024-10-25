GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC to organise sound and laser show at ‘Victory at Sea’ every Sunday starting October 27 in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 25, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A sound and laser show will be organised at ‘Victory at Sea’ on every Sunday beginning this October 27, on the Beach Road, by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The show will began at 7 p.m. and it is open for all the visitors. This is expected to be an additional attraction on the scenic Beach Road.

GVMC Chief Engineer Sivaprasad Raju, in a release on Friday, said that the show will be projected on the Victory at Sea’ stupa and will vividly depict the 1971 India Pakistan war, role of Visakhapatnam during the war and the sacrifices of the soldiers. Already trial run for the laser show was organised during September, he said.

Published - October 25, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.