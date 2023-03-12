GVMC to organise series of events to involve citizens in G-20 meet in Visakhapatnam

March 12, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

To engage and involve citizens in the G-20 working group committee meeting, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is coming up with a series of events.

The corporation has kickstarted a talent hunt programme for local youth “Vedhika- Vizag got talent” last week, at R.K Beach. As part of the event, interested persons can showcase their talent in dance, singing, mimicry and music at the programme, which is being organised every Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There is no registration/entry fee for the event and the corporation has provided a WhatsApp number for the youth to enrol.

“In the first three days, we have received around 600 registrations. The youth from various parts of the city have enthusiastically showcased their talent. There were a few youth, who had performed for the first time on stage. Many youth have got some talent but do not have a platform to showcase it. Our motto is to identify and bring out the talent in the youth through the programme,” said a senior official from the GVMC.

He also said that the reason for selecting R.K Beach as the venue is that many people coming to the beach would have a leisure time to participate in the event. Moreover, more people can witness the talent of the local youth.

The GVMC officials have decided to continue the programme every Saturday and Sunday.

The corporation has also decided to organise competitions like essay writing, painting, and elocution in educational institutions, ahead of the global event.

5k run

During the last week of this month, the corporation in coordination with the district administration will also organise a 5k run along the coastal stretch or a walkathon/cycling event. The officials are planning to involve NGOs, resident welfare associations and managements of various PSUs in organising the events.