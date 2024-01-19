GVMC to organise ‘Eco-Vizag Mega Art Contest’ in Visakhapatnam on January 21

January 19, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As part of the ‘Eco-Vizag’ campaign, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is organising ‘Eco-Vizag Mega Art Contest,’ in coordination with Ranger Force NGO, at Vishwanath Sports Club and Conventions in the Port Stadium on January 21 from 8 a.m. GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has appealed to aspiring painters to take part in the contest. He said that participants above 15 years will be considered as senior group. They will be awarded cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000 for the first, second and third prize winners respectively. In the junior group, which is for below 15 years, winners will receive ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹7,000 respectively. He also said that 50 people will be picked up from both the groups and consolation prizes will be given to them. He also said that there is no participation fee for the contest, where the interested just need to register their names before January 20. They can contact GVMC through the toll-free number 1800 4250 0009 or numbers 9000086861 / 8555058575.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.