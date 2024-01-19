GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC to organise ‘Eco-Vizag Mega Art Contest’ in Visakhapatnam on January 21

January 19, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

As part of the ‘Eco-Vizag’ campaign, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is organising ‘Eco-Vizag Mega Art Contest,’ in coordination with Ranger Force NGO, at Vishwanath Sports Club and Conventions in the Port Stadium on January 21 from 8 a.m. GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has appealed to aspiring painters to take part in the contest. He said that participants above 15 years will be considered as senior group. They will be awarded cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000 for the first, second and third prize winners respectively. In the junior group, which is for below 15 years, winners will receive ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹7,000 respectively. He also said that 50 people will be picked up from both the groups and consolation prizes will be given to them. He also said that there is no participation fee for the contest, where the interested just need to register their names before January 20. They can contact GVMC through the toll-free number 1800 4250 0009 or numbers 9000086861 / 8555058575.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.