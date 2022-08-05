GVMC to organise ‘Eco-Mela’ on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam from August 13 to 15

August 05, 2022 20:08 IST

Organisations making eco-friendly alternatives to plastic have been invited to set up stalls, says Commissioner

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and ongoing plastic ban initiatives in Visakhapatnam, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is organising an ‘Eco-Mela,’ a sale-cum-exhibition programme to highlight alternatives to plastic in day-to-day life. The mela will be held from August 13 to 15 on Beach Road, opposite Viswa Priya Function Hall.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that they were associating with the Visakhapatnam Chamber of Commerce Women’s Wing for the programme, since the wing has the experience of conducting such events in the past. Organisations and vendors making eco-friendly alternatives to plastic from various parts of the country have been invited to set up stalls, he said.

“Our idea is to tell the public that they have an option to stop using plastic, to save environment. Right from cloth bags, paper plates, combs, straws, spoons, a number of day-to-day used products as alternative to plastic will be displayed at the mela, which would have over 40 stalls. All arrangements are being made to make the mela a success,” he said.

The officials expecting that being a weekend and with consecutive holidays the mela will draw good response. They are also planning to invite various personalities to the mela to encourage people to give up plastic usage.

This apart, the the GVMC has also decided to arrange a stall or a kiosk in every zonal office in the city, where display-cum-sale of items alternative to plastic will be arranged during the three days.

The GVMC has already arranged three temporary stalls in the name of ‘Eco-Bazaar’.