GVMC to organise council meeting in Visakhapatnam on February 1

January 27, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be organising council members meeting on February 1. Since this is going to be the meeting ahead of the events like G-20 working group committee meet as well as the Investors Summit scheduled to be held during March, discussions and proposals over various development plans are likely to take the centre stage.

The corporation has prepared a 15-point agenda for the meeting. However, none of the proposals are related to the proposals as part of beautification works ahead of G-20 meeting. Sources from the GVMC said that a table agenda is likely to be brought before the council meeting keeping in view of works for the G-20 meeting. Or else a separate meeting is likely to be held during February.

Road repairs, footpath development, constructing 1,000 capacity function hall in Zone II, constructing culverts, increasing salaries of the outsourcing staff of the Horticulture Department and a few others are included in the agenda.

Stating that the agenda items proposed in the council meeting were disappointing, CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao said that since the last two years, the GVMC had been supposed to spend ₹3 crore (₹1.5 crore each year) for the development of wards. Unfortunately, at least quarter of the amount was also not spent due to which most of the wards lack basic amenities.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy said that the agenda will not at all benefit the citizens.