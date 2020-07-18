GVMC to launch portal on virus management

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is developing an exclusive web portal for the management of COVID-19 in the urban limits. It would include information regarding the cases, hospitals and tally of the cases in every area. This was disclosed by GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana responding to a query from a netizen, who requested for information on day-to-day area-wise update, during the online Spandana, which was organised on Saturday morning.

The GVMC Commissioner said that the portal will have information on number of cases in the GVMC limits, number of persons admitted and discharged from hospitals, area-wise/containment details with number of cases, number of sample testing centres and others. The web portal will also have details about the number of district hospitals and availability of beds, she said.

“The web portal will be a comprehensive one and will be open for public,” she said replying to the question. People have been demanding a regular update on area-wise cases. Many are unaware of the location of sample testing centres, since they have been constantly shifted. As on July 17, the number of cases in the district were 2,562 with more than 500 clusters.

A number of citizens asked about COVID-19 management, steps being taken by the civic body, containment zone surveillance and enforcement on masks.

Emergency testing

Speaking about the testing, Ms Srijana refuted the allegations that fewer number of tests were being conducted in the city. She said that during the month of March, per day 200 tests used to be conducted and now the district is close to conducting 3,000 tests.

“The sample testing may be increased in the coming days but not reduced and we also appeal to the public to go for testing only, if they manifest any symptoms. Public need to understand that emergency testing is a priority,” she added. Ms. Srijana said that following precautions by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance is need of the hour.

When a netizen asked why cannot the GVMC go for a partial lockdown making only essential commodities available from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. she said that the decision will be taken as per the orders issued by the government.