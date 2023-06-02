GVMC to launch Eco-Vizag campaign from June 5 to promote cleanliness among residents of Visakhapatnam

June 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be launching a new campaign - ‘Eco-Vizag’ to promote cleanliness among the citizens and also to continue fight against pollution as well as plastic in Visakhapatnam. The launch will be held on a grand note in an event which is going to be organised at R.K Beach on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day. Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh and District in-charge Minister V. Rajini are likely to attend along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and other local public representatives.

Addressing a press conference at the GVMC office on Friday, Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that as part of the campaign, focus will be laid on five components, eco-cleaning, greenery, water conservation, plastic ban and pollution reduction.

As part of eco-cleaning, steps will be taken up to encourage waste management and segregation. The GVMC will also create awareness about ill-effects of open dumping and maintaining cleanliness. Steps will be initiated to increase greenery under the corporation limits as part of the drive. Beach cleaning activities and rainwater harvesting techniques will be continued on a massive scale as part of water conservation. He also said that the corporation is also striving to bring products alternative to plastic. An eco-mela will also be organised in this regard.

The GVMC Commissioner said that 10 enforcement teams are being readied as part of the campaign. Each team will have two officials, who would conduct inspections, suggest ideas, resolve complaints and also organise programmes, he said, adding that special vehicles will be provided to the teams.