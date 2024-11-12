GVMC to implement strict ban on single-use plastic in Visakhapatnam from January 1

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to put a complete ban on the single-use plastic in the city from January 1, 2025 and also impose fines against people violating the norms. In this regard, the corporation will be taking up awareness campaigns on a massive scale for a period of 45 days.

A meeting was organised by the GVMC to sensitise about the plastic ban with the resource persons and sanitation secretaries at the VMRDA Children’s Arena. District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar and other officials participated.

Mr. Harendhira Prasad said that sanitation secretaries, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and other staff must come together to take up awareness programmes on the single-use plastic ban. He also appealed to the shopkeepers and commercial establishment owners to use alternative products for plastic.

Mr. Sampath Kumar said that the corporation is working with an action plan towards zero garbage and zero plastic goal. He said that there will be strict monitoring on single-use plastic. After January 1, fines will be imposed on those violating the norms, he warned. He also discussed how the plastic ban was implemented during the year 2022.

The authorities released a brochure ‘Say No to Plastic’ during the programme. Chief Medical Officer of Health, Naresh Kumar, Additional Commissioner R. Somanarayana and others were present.