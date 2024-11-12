 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC to implement strict ban on single-use plastic in Visakhapatnam from January 1

The corporation will be taking up awareness campaigns on a massive scale for a period of 45 days and fines will be imposed on those violating norms, say officials

Published - November 12, 2024 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Harendhira Prasad, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar releasing ‘Say No to Plastic’ a brochure on single-use plastic ban from January 1, 2025, during a programme at the VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

District Collector Harendhira Prasad, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar releasing ‘Say No to Plastic’ a brochure on single-use plastic ban from January 1, 2025, during a programme at the VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to put a complete ban on the single-use plastic in the city from January 1, 2025 and also impose fines against people violating the norms. In this regard, the corporation will be taking up awareness campaigns on a massive scale for a period of 45 days.

A meeting was organised by the GVMC to sensitise about the plastic ban with the resource persons and sanitation secretaries at the VMRDA Children’s Arena. District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar and other officials participated.

Mr. Harendhira Prasad said that sanitation secretaries, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and other staff must come together to take up awareness programmes on the single-use plastic ban. He also appealed to the shopkeepers and commercial establishment owners to use alternative products for plastic.

Mr. Sampath Kumar said that the corporation is working with an action plan towards zero garbage and zero plastic goal. He said that there will be strict monitoring on single-use plastic. After January 1, fines will be imposed on those violating the norms, he warned. He also discussed how the plastic ban was implemented during the year 2022.

The authorities released a brochure ‘Say No to Plastic’ during the programme. Chief Medical Officer of Health, Naresh Kumar, Additional Commissioner R. Somanarayana and others were present.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.