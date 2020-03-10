GVMC to go to elections on March 23 after a long gap

After a gap of 13 years, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will go to polls on March 23. The last election was held in 2007 after the merger of Gajuwaka municipality and 32 peripheral villages with the erstwhile Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

After the term of the elected body ended, the limits of the GVMC were expanded further in 2013 with the inclusion of Bheemunipatnam and Anakapalle municipalities and 10 panchayats. Of them, five civic bodies— K. Nagarampalem, J.V. Agraharam, Kapuluppada, Chepaluppada and Nidigattu—abutting Bheemunipatnam opposed the merger. Later, panchayat elections were held and their term expired too. Officials carried out an exercise of gathering public opinion after the 2019 Assembly elections in the five villages. The State government by an order denotified the five panchayats and they were formed into the Ward IV during the delimitation.

A case opposing the merger is still pending in the High Court, it is learnt. “As no stay has been given on holding the elections, the process is being undertaken,” the officials said.

Schedule announced

As per the notification issued by the State Election Commission, Returning Officer will issue the notice on March 11. The last date for filing nominations is March 13 and the papers will be put to scrutiny on the next day. March 16 is the last day of withdrawal of nominations. Polling will be held on March 23. A re-poll, if necessary, will be held on March 26 and the counting will be done on March 27.

Election to Narsipatnam and Elamanchili municipalities will be held following the same schedule.

Arrangements reviewed

Meanwhile, in-charge Municipal Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao held a video conference with the officials and discussed the arrangements for the polls.

“A reception centre for distribution and receiving of polling material should be set up. A route map should be prepared and arrangements should be made by Zonal Commissioners for returning offices and assistant returning officers in the respective wards. Special care should be taken for the safe-keeping of poll material,” he said.

Mr. Rao asked the officials to keep the electoral roll handy and complete the appointment of nodal officers and route officers at the earliest. “The Model Code of Conduct should be strictly adhered to,” he said.

Additional Commissioner Thameem Ansariya and other officials participated in the meeting.

Three nominations filed

Three nominations were filed on the first day of the nominations for the ZPTC elections in the district, on Monday. Two YSRCP nominees filed papers from Parawada and G. Madugula mandals, while another one was an independent candidate.