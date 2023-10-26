GVMC to get a new eco-friendly head office at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam soon

October 26, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will get a new environment-friendly building complex at its 4.2 acres site near Mudasarlova in the city. Recently the GVMC council has given an approval to the designs of the building, which will be sent to the State government. Once the works are initiated, the new building will be ready in 18 months, the officials say.

Though the proposal to have a new office to meet the growing needs of the citizens has been circulating since long, the government has focussed on the idea since the last one to two years, ever since Visakhapatnam was announced as the Executive capital of the State. After Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced himself that he would be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the next few months, works picked up pace.

The GVMC has about 4.2 acres space near the skill development centre. As per the designs, the GVMC office will have four floors - G+4 and a terrace. The building will have around 50 rooms accommodating cabins of all the officials including heads, subordinates and staff. The ground floor will have public relations office, pantry, coffee shop, kitchen, a reading room, indoor sports room, a 1,800 seating recreation or convention hall, a baby creche and number of amenities. The officials have also planned to have Visakha Industrial Water Supply Company (VIWSCO) office on the second floor of the same building. Solar panels will be installed on the top of the floor to make it a green building. This apart, a large convention hall and a council hall will be also included in the building. There will be a focus on landscaping, parking and greenery development. The officials are mulling to construct a dome like structure on the terrace.

The GVMC came into existence during the year 2005. Since the last few years, areas like Gajuwaka, Bheemunipatnam, Pendurthi and Anakapalli have been merged into the corporation and spreading its area of operation to about 640 sq.km making it one of the biggest corporations in Andhra Pradesh. As of now, GVMC has about 20 departments.

A senior officer from the GVMC said that in the past few years, with the city gradually expanding the officials cabins have become very congested and not meeting the growing needs. Several files and furniture are being placed on the verandah and corridors due to lack of space in the rooms. Some blocks do not have adequate seating for visitors room, he added. He said that once the new building is completed, the old building can be also used as a regional office.