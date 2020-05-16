GVMC to focus on procuring 40 lakh more masks

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that efforts would be made to procure 40 lakh more face masks in the coming week for the distribution to people in the city. She said that there is a requirement of nearly 63 lakh masks in the corporation limits, in which the government was able to distribute nearly 20 lakh masks.

It may be recalled that the government has decided to distribute nearly 16 crore face masks to residents of the State to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The GVMC Commissioner interacted with citizens live in officials social media handles of GVMC in a programme — ‘eSpandana’ —here on Saturday.

Ms Srijana said that due to COVID-19 crisis, they are facing issues like cloth availability and lack of tailors.

“As of now, we are working with nearly 2,000 tailors. There is a need of about 5,000 tailors,” she said.

She said that a number of civil works including laying of roads and drains have been stopped due to the lockdown. She said there is a shortage of labour.

Complaints pour in

During the live interaction which went for an hour, people complained about street lights, drainage, pig menace, bad roads, garbage clearance and a few others. A few also brought the issue of irregularity of ward volunteers in their duties to the notice of the Commissioner. A few enquired their doubts related to pension, housing schemes, tax payments and other works.

People also enquired about restrictions in containment zones, regulations on travel, water testing after LG polymers gas leak incident.

Responding to a question, Ms Srijana said that the civic body has decided to stringent action against open spitting. She said that a fine of ₹1,000 will be collected from those spitting in public places by the teams in the urban limits.