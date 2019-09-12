Visakhapatnam

GVMC to fight against plastic in three phases

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that the civic body has taken up campaign to curb plastic usage in three phases, from September 11 to October 27. She was speaking to students in a school at Railway New Colony, as a part of awareness campaign here on Wednesday.

Ms. Srijana said that as a part of Swachhata Hi Seva, in the first phase from September 11 to October 1, awareness programmes will be conducted on a massive scale. She said that in the second phase on October 2, a massive campaign would be conducted for removal of plastic wastes. In the third phase from October 3 to 27, plastic-free days would be observed and the collected plastic wastes would be recycled or disposed, she said.

Awareness programmes were conducted in various schools on Tuesday.

